Abigail Addei accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail Addei, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Abigail Addei, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Brightpoint Health1543 Inwood Ave # 1545, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (855) 681-8700
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972842169
