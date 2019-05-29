Abel Triminoespinosa, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abel Triminoespinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abel Triminoespinosa, NP
Offers telehealth
Abel Triminoespinosa, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
John Young920 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 956-1920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Trimino is a very good doctor. I highly recommend him.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205347705
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Abel Triminoespinosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abel Triminoespinosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abel Triminoespinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abel Triminoespinosa speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Abel Triminoespinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abel Triminoespinosa.
