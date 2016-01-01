See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Abel Miranda, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Abel Miranda, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Abel Miranda, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Abel Miranda works at South Alamo Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Alamo Medical Group
    7355 Barlite Blvd Ste 504, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 222-0333
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Abel Miranda?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Abel Miranda, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Abel Miranda, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Abel Miranda to family and friends

    Abel Miranda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Abel Miranda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abel Miranda, PA.

    About Abel Miranda, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336390491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abel Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Abel Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abel Miranda works at South Alamo Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Abel Miranda’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Abel Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abel Miranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abel Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abel Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Abel Miranda, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.