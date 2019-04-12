Abdul Shahin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abdul Shahin, PA-C
Abdul Shahin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center585 Schenectady Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 604-5000
- Aetna
Excellent provider, great bedside manner he was very concerned about my grandmother and took his time to explain her condition and treatment options to us despite being very busy
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316314636
Abdul Shahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abdul Shahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abdul Shahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.