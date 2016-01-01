See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lynnwood, WA
Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Abby Robertson, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. 

Abby Robertson works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc
    19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1659811859
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

