Abby Burk, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abby Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abby Burk, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Abby Burk, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA.
Abby Burk works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 Washington St Ste 105, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abby Burk?
About Abby Burk, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1376928614
Frequently Asked Questions
Abby Burk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abby Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abby Burk works at
6 patients have reviewed Abby Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abby Burk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abby Burk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abby Burk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.