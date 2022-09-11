Dr. Abboss Sharifzadeh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharifzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abboss Sharifzadeh, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennesaw, GA.
Baker Road Dental Care4090 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (678) 539-9533
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Every single interaction in the office was pleasant, from check-in to check-up to check-out. I will be sticking with this office and recommending to others.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265059364
Dr. Sharifzadeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharifzadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharifzadeh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharifzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharifzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharifzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharifzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharifzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.