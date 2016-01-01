See All Physicians Assistants in Port Orange, FL
Abbey McMurray, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Abbey McMurray, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Port Orange, FL. 

Abbey McMurray works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Port Orange in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Port Orange
    1720 Dunlawton Ave Ste 2, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

About Abbey McMurray, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760064505
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

