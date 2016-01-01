Abbey Graves, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abbey Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abbey Graves, PSY
Overview
Abbey Graves, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Abbey Graves works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Lights Guidance and Counseling, LLC/Abbey Graves, Psy.D.10 N Martingale Rd Ste 4049, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 987-6421Monday1:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 9:00pmThursday1:00pm - 9:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abbey Graves?
About Abbey Graves, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326082850
Education & Certifications
- Forest Hosp
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Abbey Graves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abbey Graves accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abbey Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abbey Graves works at
4 patients have reviewed Abbey Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abbey Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abbey Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abbey Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.