Dr. Aarti Mathur, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Aarti Mathur, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Tampa Office10906 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 313-9415
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mathur is a breath of fresh air, so great at her job.
About Dr. Aarti Mathur, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1003097312
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.