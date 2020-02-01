See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Aaron Templeton works at Skyline Medical Group - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skyline Medical Group - Nashville
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste G30, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 234-6390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Infections
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Infections

Treatment frequency



Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689974420
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    • Middle Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aaron Templeton, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Templeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aaron Templeton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Aaron Templeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aaron Templeton works at Skyline Medical Group - Nashville in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Aaron Templeton’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Aaron Templeton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Templeton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Templeton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Templeton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

