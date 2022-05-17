See All Surgical Assistants in Brandon, FL
Aaron Sookhoo, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
4.9 (60)
Accepting new patients
Aaron Sookhoo, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Brandon, FL. 

Aaron Sookhoo works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Brandon, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 115W, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    429 2nd St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-7558
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family
    13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2022
    I had recurring acne problems as a teenager (which I still am). Went to Dr. Aaron Sookhoo and he was super helpful. Recommended exactly the products I needed for my skin type and prescribed some (gentle) medication. Clear skin in like two weeks XD
    Nicholas — May 17, 2022
    About Aaron Sookhoo, PA-C

    • Surgical Assistance
    • English
    • 1871975623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

