Aaron Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aaron Scott, APN
Overview
Aaron Scott, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Aaron Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aaron Scott?
Aaron Scott has been my sister's PCP for several years. He is very concerned and caring. I would certainly recommend him.
About Aaron Scott, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003110016
Frequently Asked Questions
Aaron Scott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aaron Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aaron Scott works at
2 patients have reviewed Aaron Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.