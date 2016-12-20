Aaron Schuman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD
Overview
Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Aaron Schuman works at
Locations
-
1
Div. Street Medical PC915 Broadway Ste 1106, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 475-8104
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aaron Schuman?
I was in pain for 3 weeks, and went to local chiropractor and got no relief. Dr Aaron fixed my back and relieved all pain from the first visit. I called him "Dr. Magic Hands". If you are in pain this is the only place to go.
About Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1083891741
Frequently Asked Questions
Aaron Schuman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aaron Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aaron Schuman works at
5 patients have reviewed Aaron Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Schuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.