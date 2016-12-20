See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

Aaron Schuman works at Div. Street Medical PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
10 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Div. Street Medical PC
    915 Broadway Ste 1106, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 475-8104
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aaron Schuman?

    Dec 20, 2016
    I was in pain for 3 weeks, and went to local chiropractor and got no relief. Dr Aaron fixed my back and relieved all pain from the first visit. I called him "Dr. Magic Hands". If you are in pain this is the only place to go.
    Jersey Joe in Stockholm, NJ — Dec 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aaron Schuman to family and friends

    Aaron Schuman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aaron Schuman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD.

    About Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083891741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aaron Schuman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aaron Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aaron Schuman works at Div. Street Medical PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Aaron Schuman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Aaron Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Schuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aaron Schuman, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.