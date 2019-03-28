Dr. Aaron Scavezze, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scavezze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Scavezze, OD
Dr. Aaron Scavezze, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK.
Eastland Optical Inc10651 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 437-6360
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
I am a new patient and am very impressed with Dr. Scavezze’s care. His office staff are all very nice. I look forward to getting my new glasses.
Dr. Scavezze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scavezze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scavezze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scavezze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scavezze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scavezze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scavezze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.