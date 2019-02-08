See All Counselors in Colonial Heights, VA
Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC

Counseling
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC is a Counselor in Colonial Heights, VA. 

Aaron Mekhoubat works at Associates In Counslng/Fam Thpy in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Counseling and Family Therapy Inc.
    107 W Ellerslie Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 520-1655
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aaron Mekhoubat?

    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr Aaron is an excellent therapist and I feel that he genuinely cares about his patients. I have been seeing him since 2010 and I have been very happy ever since.
    G. in CHESTERFIELD, VA — Feb 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aaron Mekhoubat to family and friends

    Aaron Mekhoubat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aaron Mekhoubat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC.

    About Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538266192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Mekhoubat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aaron Mekhoubat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aaron Mekhoubat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aaron Mekhoubat works at Associates In Counslng/Fam Thpy in Colonial Heights, VA. View the full address on Aaron Mekhoubat’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Aaron Mekhoubat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Mekhoubat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Mekhoubat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Mekhoubat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aaron Mekhoubat, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.