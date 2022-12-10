See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Collins, CO
Aaron McGrew, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Aaron McGrew, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Collins, CO. 

Aaron McGrew works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7654
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(50)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 10, 2022
Aaron is always professional and does a thorough exam from scalp to toes. He provides good instructions on aftercare following liquid nitrogen treatments and preventative care suggestions for the future. He is also fun to visit with.
— Dec 10, 2022
Photo: Aaron McGrew, PA-C
About Aaron McGrew, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1326232588
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

