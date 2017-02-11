See All Physicians Assistants in Detroit, MI
Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (1)
Overview

Aaron Lammers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI. 

Aaron Lammers works at Affiliate Podiatrist Walled Lk & Novi in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Junction Health Care Center
    4771 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 897-2600
    Tuesday
    3:15pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    3:15pm - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Aaron Lammers, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417407438
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Aaron Lammers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Aaron Lammers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Aaron Lammers works at Affiliate Podiatrist Walled Lk & Novi in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Aaron Lammers’s profile.

Aaron Lammers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Lammers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Lammers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Lammers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

