Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S
Overview
Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Celina, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 316 W Market St, Celina, OH 45822 Directions (419) 586-3900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aaron Kuhn?
Having been under the care of multiple therapists for more than 10 years, I felt there were still unanswered questions about my mental health. The puzzle pieces didn't quite fit. Aaron provided the missing piece by identifying my true underlying condition. Now, the puzzle is coming together, making sense of a lifetime of struggles. My relationships with my children and husband have improved dramatically over the past year of treatment. I am so grateful for Aaron's knowledge and expertise.
About Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1609136951
Frequently Asked Questions
Aaron Kuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aaron Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Aaron Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.