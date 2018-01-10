See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Celina, OH
Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Celina, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    316 W Market St, Celina, OH 45822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 586-3900

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609136951
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Aaron Kuhn, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aaron Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Aaron Kuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Aaron Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Aaron Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aaron Kuhn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aaron Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aaron Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

