Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH. 

Dr. Kahn works at Rochester Pediatric Associates in Rochester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Pediatric Associates
    163 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 (603) 332-0238
  2. 2
    Rochester Hill Family Practice
    245 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 (603) 330-3404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Frisbie Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Apr 24, 2021
    Dr Kahn is the best caregiver I have had in a long time. He genuinely cares, takes the time to listen and explains my health issues thoroughly.
    V Austin — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP

    Family Medicine
    English
    NPI Number
    1396906541
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Kahn, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahn works at Rochester Pediatric Associates in Rochester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Kahn’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

