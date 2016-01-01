Dr. Aaron Holman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Holman, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Holman, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY.
Dr. Holman works at
Locations
F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic1634 Se Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 403-3884Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Holman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE OF KANSAS CITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.