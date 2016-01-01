Dr. Aaron Fobian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fobian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fobian, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Fobian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Fobian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary Lewis Skilled Nursing Facility1717 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-7008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fobian?
About Dr. Aaron Fobian, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013349968
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fobian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fobian accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fobian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fobian works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fobian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fobian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fobian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fobian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.