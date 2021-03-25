See All Chiropractors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Aaron Ernst, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Ernst, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Ernst works at Maximized Living Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maximized Living Charlotte
    9401 Statesville Rd Ste H, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 597-7490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 25, 2021
I went for shoulder pain ans found out through treatment with Dr. Ernst that is was related to my heart. I received treatment long enough to go thru retracing which is taking me to the beginning of my condition and reversing it. I'm so glad to have gone. I'm in my 50's and am Rx feee.
— Mar 25, 2021
About Dr. Aaron Ernst, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164576351
Education & Certifications

  • Logan College of Chiropractic
  • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Ernst, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ernst works at Maximized Living Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ernst’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

