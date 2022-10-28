Overview

Dr. Aaron Covey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Covey works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.