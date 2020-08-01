Emilie Minarcik, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emilie Minarcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emilie Minarcik, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emilie Minarcik, NP is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
Emilie Minarcik works at
Locations
Mon Health Rheumatology1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-7296
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Emilie is great, there should be more medical professionals like her. She is down to earth, honest, caring and she explains everything in terms that a normal person can understand. She also never rushes my appointments or make me feel like I’m bothering her with all of my questions. I will absolutely refer anyone I know to her for any rheumatology needs. -a very grateful patient
About Emilie Minarcik, NP
- Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962808949
Frequently Asked Questions
Emilie Minarcik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emilie Minarcik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emilie Minarcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Emilie Minarcik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emilie Minarcik.
